Update: The Mystery Of Kris Jenner's Finger, Solved

Update: Relax, peeps. Mystery solved! A rep for Kris Jenner confirmed to Gossip Cop that Jenner underwent a hand operation for a "cyst with other issues." We're glad to hear all is well — and surprised to learn that the Kardashian-Jenners do indeed suffer from normal-people maladies like cysts.
This story was originally published on February 25 at 1:00 p.m.
Nobody panic. But actually, maybe do, because something terrible has happened to Kris Jenner's finger. And we don't know what. And trying to figure out the mystery is driving us — and the rest of the internet — completely bonkers.
On Thursday, the momager shared a photo of her copy of Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook, Cravings, as well as Jenner's severely bandaged (but beautifully manicured) right hand.
"I've waited with excitement for this fabulous cookbook to come out @chrissyteigen and OF COURSE the day I get mine is the same day I have hand surgery so I can't cook!!!!" she captioned the Instagram photo. The post is causing quite a stir, racking up almost 60,000 likes and 800 comments in just an hour. Per usual, there are both haters and sympathizers, but most people are just wondering, What on Earth happened to her hand?
I've waited with excitement for this fabulous cookbook to come out @chrissyteigen and OF COURSE the day I get mine is the same day I have hand surgery so I can't cook!!!! (Relax haters I've been cooking for over 50 years and I'm pretty damn good) I can't wait to read this yummy book and learn some new recipes!!! #cravings #love #family #nowimstarving
In light of, well, not knowing what the hell is going on, here are a few journalistically sound theories as to why Kris Jenner underwent hand surgery:
— She wears absurdly large diamond rings on the regular, and has thus developed carpal tunnel.
— She had a mole removed.
— Kim finally got her back for stabbing her in the finger while helping with Kim's hormone shot.
— She's flipped the bird at her haters one too many times.
— She wants people to talk about something besides Kanye's Twitter rants, which are purportedly "damaging the family brand."
But seriously, this post will be updated with further developments on the status of Ms. Jenner's finger.
