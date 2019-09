Ajak Deng Is So Fed Up With The Fashion Industry, She's Quitting Modeling

This isn't the first time Deng has taken to social media to call out the fashion industry's flaws. In 2014, she tweeted angrily about being booked and then cut from a Paris Fashion Week show: "This is how it feels when you get kicked out of Balmain for being Black and that their [sic] didn't invited you. Fuck you and fuck you. Balamin," Deng wrote . After a few additional irate tweets, the model deleted her Twitter account (purportedly at the behest of her agency at the time, IMG).Finding success — and, perhaps more importantly, respect — in the fashion orbit and combatting racism along the way has been frustratingly difficult for Deng. In 2011, she told Vogue Australia about the advice that one of her role models, Alek Wek (a fellow Sudanese model, coincidentally from the same town as Deng) had passed along: "'This industry can be really hard, but all you’ve got to do is just think of it as something you’ve already started and you really want to finish. You don’t want to quit in the middle of it, so just don’t quit.' I’m definitely not going to give up until I see where this is going to end"Deng's departure from the catwalk should serve as yet another wake-up call about fashion's ongoing diversity problem. Despite minor, gradual improvements, there clearly aren't enough minority models being booked. Racism was likely a key catalyst for Deng's departure from modeling, given how vocal she has been about being discriminated against throughout her career because of her skin tone. (Although Deng doesn't directly address anything about race in her Instagram announcement.) So, what does it mean when models of color who are scoring gigs, like Deng, are so pissed off by the industry they're compelled to call it quits?