Ajak Deng Is So Fed Up With The Fashion Industry, She's Quitting Modeling

Put your best foot forward. I am happy to announce that I am officially done with the fashion industry, I will be moving back to Australia In order to live the life that I fully deserved. Which is real life. I can no longer deal with the fakes and the lies. My life is too short for this dramatic life. I am thankful and grateful for every sweet souls that I have crossed path with. 😘😘✌🏿️🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿✌🏿✌🏿

