Khloé Kardashian has admitted that she hasn't watched The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. But that doesn't mean she's not keeping tabs on what the series gets wrong.
Last night, the reality star hit the couch on The Late Late Show, alongside Josh Duhamel. She hinted once again that one reason she hasn't tuned into ACS is because it hits too close to home. Even seeing snippets of the show has churned up some bad memories.
"I was 10, and the teachers would like close down the classroom, we'd all be watching it on TV," Khloé told host James Corden. "It was so crazy, but I mean people were really cruel during that time."
"They used to key 'guilty' on my dad's car, like when we were at church," she recalled. "It was horrible at that time, they were incredibly mean and cruel." She also pointed out that the show sensationalizes a lot about what really happened during the trial. She clarified, for example, that Simpson was contemplating suicide in her childhood bedroom, not Kim's.
"There was some scene of us chanting 'Kardashian' while my dad was reading the potential suicide note and I'm like — I even called Kim, because I was 10 — so I said, 'Did that happen, I don't remember any of that happening?'" the rising fitness star recollected.
Kim's response: "Absolutely not, did that happen." The moral of the story? Don't believe everything you see on television, folks. Listen to Khloé's comments in full in the video clip, below.
