Kanye surprised everyone Tuesday night when he debuted a brand new song. Yeezy sang "Closest Thing to Einstein," featuring the British singer Sampha, at 10AK in Los Angeles. Kanye has had a batshit crazy few weeks — changing and delaying the release of his album, dissing Taylor Swift, tweeting about being $53 million in debt, asking Marc Zuckerberg for money, ranting backstage at SNL. And in his new song, he faces it all head-on.
It's fascinating to hear Kanye give his perspective on everything by rapping it to us. In one verse, he touches on his debt: "I can’t say no to nobody/ At this rate we gon' both die broke/ Got friends that ask me for money knowing I’m in debt/ And like my wife said, I still didn’t say no." In another, he talks about his Twitter rants and media speculation about his mental state. "People try to say I'm going crazy on Twitter/ My friends’ best advice was to stay low... The media said he's way out of control/ I just feel like I'm the only one not pretending I'm not out of control."
The one thing Kanye wants you to take away from his new song? He's a genius, and it's all good. "This generation’s closest thing to Einstein/So don’t worry about me, I’m fine." Watch the video from the event below.
