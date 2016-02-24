Rob Kardashian seems much cheerier these days. But the source of his happiness could potentially be causing a lot of strife among his sisters. Which is why we're pretty sure the Kardashian clan isn't going to be super thrilled about its only son's latest stir-the-pot Instagram shot.
Brief recap: Rob is dating Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna used to be besties with Kim, and is still BFFs with Amber Rose, who used to go out with Kanye. Blac Chyna's ex, Tyga, is on-again, off-again with Kylie. In sum, the Kardashian family history with Blac Chyna is pretty tangled.
Rob's solution? Possibly becoming an orphan — or so he recently joked with this pic. Somehow we don't think Mama Kris is going to be on board with this plan, though...
