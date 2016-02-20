Rob Kardashian is getting serious about his health, thanks to live-in girlfriend Blac Chyna. The loving twosome posted several videos to Kardashian's Instagram that showcase their pantry.
It is stuffed with expensive organic foods that will surely fuel the only Kardashian brother's rumored weight loss.
After posting a cryptic "happiness equals progress" message, the couple boasted about all of the healthy foods they're indulging in. As they flung cuss words to entertain each other and their audience, they showed everything from all-natural, fat-free sorbet to quinoa and oatmeal.
After posting a cryptic "happiness equals progress" message, the couple boasted about all of the healthy foods they're indulging in. As they flung cuss words to entertain each other and their audience, they showed everything from all-natural, fat-free sorbet to quinoa and oatmeal.
They exchanged playful banter about the nastiness of the food before Chyna posted a solo video. "It's just sometimes in life, you have to eat healthy," Chyna says to the camera.
The couple's been on a health kick since their controversial relationship went public in January. Kardashian's even posted a video of himself lifting weights at the gym.
Advertisement