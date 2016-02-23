We're Betting These 10 Topshop Items Will Become Cult-Faves

When it comes to perfecting the high-low, no retailer does it quite like Topshop. The British High Street store has mastered the art of selling affordable, on-trend goods in the same space as luxury goods and celebrity or influencer collaborations, creating a following that leads pieces to sell out in mere hours. It has also led the brand's high-end, runway presented line, Topshop Unique, to have one of the most sought-after (and star-studded) shows at London Fashion Week.
Each season, a slew of items spotted at the presentation end up becoming cult-favorites. And with a plethora of cold weather offerings practically made for below-freezing temps (furry coats, velvet-y boots, and a selection of sweatshirts and leggings that could easily be worn day or night), there's no doubt we'll see a variety of these pieces dominating street style slideshows come January 2017. Ahead, these are the 10 we're placing bets on.
Each season, a slew of items spotted at the presentation end up becoming cult-favorites. And with a plethora of cold weather offerings practically made for below-freezing temps (furry coats, velvet-y boots, and a selection of sweatshirts and leggings that could easily be worn day or night), there's no doubt we'll see a variety of these pieces dominating street style slideshows come January 2017. Ahead, these are the 10 we're placing bets on.