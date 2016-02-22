“This collection is totally inspired by my favorite Tim Burton movie, Beetlejuice, and the character Winona Ryder plays, Lydia Deetz," she says. "She is the muse for the collection; that’s the character the models are embodying. Then, we have the corpse bride who, at the end of the film, disintegrates into butterflies"; she gestures at the dried flowers and tiny butterflies (of which there are hundreds), that adorn the cobweb-covered church interior.



A darker foray than Webster's usual candy-shop palette, her fall/winter offering will still please any diehard fans. The staples — floral prints, embroidered leather boots, petrol-finish holographic butterflies, and stone-encrusted heels — still exist, as do her obligatory tongue-in-cheek clutches: "Drop dead gorgeous" reads one; "I myself am strange and unusual," another.



The models, each with spike-y Deetz hairstyles, stand hands on hips in Morticia Addams-style gothic gowns in ruby reds and emerald greens, designed by Edward Meadham (one half of Meadham Kirchoff). But the centerpiece of the presentation is, of course, the model in full Halloween corpse bride mode, who stands in the pulpit clutching a beaded Victoriana clutch that reads, "Wifey for lifey." Pun very much intended. Good one, Webster.