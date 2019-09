This Accidental Florist Makes Gorgeous Living Jewelry (No Watering Needed)

Michigan floral designer Susan McLeary had no intention of being a florist back when she was a college student and moonlighting as a waitress. It was her jewelry-making habit, making baubles to sell at a local boutique and to give to friends, that inadvertently lead to arranging blooms, actually."I was making wedding jewelry for one such friend, and one night, a few months before her wedding, she told me she hadn't hired a florist and needed my help," McLeary recalls. "I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but said yes without hesitation. The experience was definitely messy, stressful, and exhausting, and also wildly exhilarating!"That accidental foray into flora wasn't a fleeting gig: "When I had those flowers in my hands, I knew I'd found my medium; my life's passion. It just felt right," McLeary says. After doing the arrangements for a few pals' weddings (and friends-of-friends' nuptials), McLeary eventually became a full-blown event florist and launched Passionflower And, just as her entrée into the floral-design industry had been a happy mistake of sorts, so was McLeary's wearable jewelry: Two years ago, McLeary took a floral-jewelry class while at a floral-design conference in California. A photographer at the conference wanted to shoot McLeary's living (but very low-maintenance!) baubles. But she had to fly back to Michigan the next day, so the items needed to travel hundreds of miles.