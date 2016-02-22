It's not every day you get to see a supermodel face-off against a teen heartthrob. But on Thursday, beautiful people Gigi Hadid and Tyler Posey will duke it out on Lip Sync Battle.
In a newly released preview clip, the model lip-syncs to the Backstreet Boys hit "Larger Than Life." Hadid is sporting a leather bodysuit — lest we forget she is indeed first and foremost a supermodel — and doing a pretty killer job strutting her stuff like an honorary boy band singer. Even better, she's joined by a couple of Backstreet Boys alum herself. Nick Carter and A.J. McLean join in on the throwback fun. (Sadly, no sighting of boyfriend Zayn Malik onstage.)
Meanwhile, Hadid's fierce opponent and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is seen rocking out from the sidelines. No word yet on the actor's song of choice. And, per usual, Chrissy Teigen can be seen enjoying herself like only Chrissy Teigen can. You can tune in for the full battle at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
In a newly released preview clip, the model lip-syncs to the Backstreet Boys hit "Larger Than Life." Hadid is sporting a leather bodysuit — lest we forget she is indeed first and foremost a supermodel — and doing a pretty killer job strutting her stuff like an honorary boy band singer. Even better, she's joined by a couple of Backstreet Boys alum herself. Nick Carter and A.J. McLean join in on the throwback fun. (Sadly, no sighting of boyfriend Zayn Malik onstage.)
Meanwhile, Hadid's fierce opponent and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is seen rocking out from the sidelines. No word yet on the actor's song of choice. And, per usual, Chrissy Teigen can be seen enjoying herself like only Chrissy Teigen can. You can tune in for the full battle at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Advertisement