Update: Nick Carter took to Twitter to share his thoughts following his January 14 arrest in Florida.
I am human and at times it can be a struggle to balance a healthy lifestyle. I'm not perfect and for that I am sorry.— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) January 23, 2016
When we fall we have to get up and keep on walking. I hope you stay by my side and continue to walk with me.— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) January 23, 2016
This story was originally published on January 14.
Backstreet's back — and it's not alright.
TMZ reports that Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was arrested in a Florida bar Wednesday night. The singer and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Carter was reportedly involved in a scuffle in Key West's Hog's Breath Saloon. It's currently unclear whether or not anyone else was arrested in the incident.
The 35-year-old boy bander is expecting his first child, a boy, with wife Lauren Kitt. The couple, who wed in 2014, announced the happy news in November.
Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys are said to be recording a new album. The band has not commented on Carter's brush with the law.
Advertisement