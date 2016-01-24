Update: Nick Carter Comments On Florida Arrest

Erin Donnelly
Update: Nick Carter took to Twitter to share his thoughts following his January 14 arrest in Florida.


This story was originally published on January 14.

Backstreet's back — and it's not alright.

TMZ reports that Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was arrested in a Florida bar Wednesday night. The singer and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Carter was reportedly involved in a scuffle in Key West's Hog's Breath Saloon. It's currently unclear whether or not anyone else was arrested in the incident.

The 35-year-old boy bander is expecting his first child, a boy, with wife Lauren Kitt. The couple, who wed in 2014, announced the happy news in November.

Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys are said to be recording a new album. The band has not commented on Carter's brush with the law.
