Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, flow sister.
It's time to dust off your boas, lace up your corsets, climb onto your swinging chairs, and travel back in time to the Moulin Rogue. At least for one song.
Hayden Panettiere, who recently began filming Nashville again after attending rehab for postpartum depression, is getting back into the groove of things by gracing another stage — on this week's Lip Sync Battle.
The actress dons a massive blonde wig, tiara, and knee-high boots to embody Christina Aguilera for her performance of "Lady Marmalade." In a teaser for the full-length performance, Panettiere looks like the spitting image of Aguilera from the original music video.
It also seems that Aguilera takes a cue from Beyoncé's surprise on-stage appearance with Channing Tatum a few weeks ago. The Voice coach appears from behind a fan of black feathers to help Panettiere bring down the house.
It doesn't take long for them to totally embody the mantra of the song, channeling a couple "of badass chicks from the Moulin Rogue."
Watch the clip below. The full episode airs on Spike February 11.
And we wouldn't leave you hanging with the original version.
