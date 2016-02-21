Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. Had A Twitter Lovefest

Ally Hickson
Just when Deadpool starts making superhero friends, Iron Man comes along and breaks it all up.

Over the weekend, Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted his praise for Ryan Reynolds' new movie, Deadpool. “Wow…..Deadpool was AWESOME! Well done [Ryan Reynolds],” Evans tweeted on Saturday.

Reynolds quickly responded to praise from Captain America by retweeting out Evans' status along with the hashtag #TeamCap.

If you're wondering, that hashtag references Evans' upcoming Captain America sequel, Civil War, in which he battles his fellow Avenger, Iron Man.

Speaking of which, Iron Man didn't really appreciate the whole Captain America/Deadpool bromance. Robert Downey Jr. joined the superhero conversation on Twitter, questioning Deadpool's allegiance and sparking a mini civil war in real life.
Advertisement

Of course, the Captain wasn't taking that lying down.

One thing that everyone should remember is that Deadpool loves causing trouble and he can't really be trusted. Case in point: Ryan Reynold's final tweet on the Cap vs. Iron Man Civil War Twitter dispute:
Advertisement
Deadpool Chris Evans Robert Downey Jr. Ryan Reynolds
written by Ally Hickson
Photo: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

More from Movies