Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. Had A Twitter Lovefest

Just when Deadpool starts making superhero friends, Iron Man comes along and breaks it all up.
Over the weekend, Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted his praise for Ryan Reynolds' new movie, Deadpool. “Wow…..Deadpool was AWESOME! Well done [Ryan Reynolds],” Evans tweeted on Saturday.
Wow.....Deadpool was AWESOME! Well done @VancityReynolds #killedit #maximumeffort— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 20, 2016
Reynolds quickly responded to praise from Captain America by retweeting out Evans' status along with the hashtag #TeamCap.
If you're wondering, that hashtag references Evans' upcoming Captain America sequel, Civil War, in which he battles his fellow Avenger, Iron Man.
Speaking of which, Iron Man didn't really appreciate the whole Captain America/Deadpool bromance. Robert Downey Jr. joined the superhero conversation on Twitter, questioning Deadpool's allegiance and sparking a mini civil war in real life.
.@VancityReynolds Et tu, D-pool? Gimme a shout when Rogers boots you out for "cussing"!— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) February 20, 2016
Of course, the Captain wasn't taking that lying down.
@RobertDowneyJr @VancityReynolds Bullsh*t!! The cussing was my favorite part! (just don't tell my alter ego....or Kevin Feige....or my mom)— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 21, 2016
One thing that everyone should remember is that Deadpool loves causing trouble and he can't really be trusted. Case in point: Ryan Reynold's final tweet on the Cap vs. Iron Man Civil War Twitter dispute:
We both know I can't be trusted. #TeamHelloKitty https://t.co/Kqzpf5ih6O— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2016
