3 Bright Young Stars To Know From London Fashion Week

First up was Richard Malone, making his second Fashion East outing. The opening look — a heavy, knitted pinafore dress that swept the ground — set the tone. Swimming-pool blues and sunshine yellows were the colors of choice, laid out in Brighton beach deck-chair stripes. It was a rather summery affair in all, but the technical yarns and layering made the collection a feasible winter offering. And hey, this is fashion, after all, and practicality rarely comes into play.



We were particularly taken, though, by the gentle ruffles on the backs of the garments, offering a cheeky peek of flesh; the turquoise zebra prints (inspired by Malone's godmother's outfit choice for his Holy Communion); and the modern, woolly fisherman overalls. Malone, a recipient of the LVMH Grand Prix scholarship, knows how to create an elegant and refined edit (as well as some seriously covetable footwear). There's no doubt those snowy white booties will be everywhere come next January.