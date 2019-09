3 Bright Young Stars To Know From London Fashion Week

Next was designer Caitlin Price. Having made a name for herself with super-luxe tracksuit-inspired clubwear, she presented a collection that was deeply enmeshed in nostalgia for London's early noughties garage scene. As the first model stepped out to Burial with a facial piercing, bare midriff, and track pants paired with a pink bustier, we saw Price take what she does best to the next level.Flashes of colored silk and white fur adorned sportswear pieces and bubblegum pink jackets and skirts proved to be a cheeky take on the '90s office suit. The wonderfully cut black trousers with sashes dangling below and floor-dusting skirts arguably stole the show. As for the accessories, models carried mini bucket bags, wore Nikes, and had super-sized heart-shaped padlock necklaces (that looked like cartoonish versions of the Tiffany & Co. versions we pined for in middle school) tied around their necks.The final look — a tongue-in-cheek take on a '90s bridal look — came in the form of a cropped white puffer jacket and billowing skirt. The image will, no doubt, flood your Instagram feed.