John Legend Reminds Us How Much He Loves Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are probably the most adorable expecting parents of all time. In fact, as excited as we are to see their precious little munchkin when she finally pops out, we're saddened by the thought of a day when there are no more lovey-dovey pregnancy pictures. The couple have had a glamorous couple of weeks, hitting red carpets from the Grammys to the NAACP Image Awards.
But to our great joy, John Legend couldn't let the week end without publicly displaying his great affection for his beautiful wifey, her pregnancy bod, and that ever-growing baby bump. In a photo Teigen's mom Vilailuck posted on Instagram, Chrissy is sprawled out on the couch while John is, of course, laying a wet one on her increasingly big belly. Teigen's mother captioned the picture, "Home!🙊😍😍." Our favorite part of the photo? Their pup being sneaky cute in the background.
