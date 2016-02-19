Story from Makeup

5 Major Beauty Trends To Try Now

Maria Del Russo, Megan Cahn
We think it’s safe to say that the hairstylists and makeup artists working Fashion Week are riding high right now. Finally, after countless seasons of no-makeup makeup and #wokeuplikethis hair, they got to work their magic and turn out some serious looks.

The eyeliner was in-your-face, the lips were impossible to ignore, and the hairstyles were all about curls, curls, curls. Even the looks of our youth (pigtails, anyone?) got edgy updates — and we relished the drama of it all. But somehow, the hair and makeup still seemed wearable. We have a feeling you’ll be seeing (and rocking) these looks before the fall 2016 fashion even hits stores.

Ahead, check out the top beauty trends of the season.

