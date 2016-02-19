We think it’s safe to say that the hairstylists and makeup artists working Fashion Week are riding high right now. Finally, after countless seasons of no-makeup makeup and #wokeuplikethis hair, they got to work their magic and turn out some serious looks.
The eyeliner was in-your-face, the lips were impossible to ignore, and the hairstyles were all about curls, curls, curls. Even the looks of our youth (pigtails, anyone?) got edgy updates — and we relished the drama of it all. But somehow, the hair and makeup still seemed wearable. We have a feeling you’ll be seeing (and rocking) these looks before the fall 2016 fashion even hits stores.
Ahead, check out the top beauty trends of the season.
