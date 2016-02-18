These Coach Bags Look Nothing Like The Ones We Had In 2004

If you were in middle or high school in the early-to-mid 2000s, you likely had at least one logoed Coach bag hanging in your closet. The brand's C-covered collection of crossbodies, totes, and — who can forget — wristlets, were a sort-of status symbol, and a signifier of luxury goods that still felt attainable.



Well, those carryalls are a #TBT — because the new Coach bags look nothing like them, and in the best way possible. Since Stuart Vevers took over as creative director of the label in 2013, its clothing, shoes, outerwear, and, most importantly, its selection of handbags, have become seriously cool. Gone are the excessively printed goods, making way for a more pared back, but still fresh and modern aesthetic. And on Tuesday, when Vevers presented his fall 2016 collection, the new direction of the brand was as clear as ever. But amid the varsity jackets, shearling pieces (which have already proven to be a major hit), and low-heeled, metallic embellished loafers (all serious stand-outs), we noticed how classic and wearable the purses were. Bowling bags, pouches, structured totes, the selection was varied, yet all hit the same cool note. These are items you can invest in.



The carryalls ahead prove the lasting power of a legacy brand, even one that has undergone significant changes throughout the years. But as Coach celebrated its 75th anniversary at its runway show Tuesday, one thing was definitely certain: These bags will look just as good in another 75 years.