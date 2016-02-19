The Unexpected Trend These 15 Celebs Love

Some celebs would rather let their assistants handle their Tweeting and Instagramming. But others have a deep love for technology, social media, and staying connected. With that in mind, it's not surprising that a growing number of celebrities have adopted one of tech's biggest trends: wearables.



Whether they want to shoot off a tweet at a moment's notice or keep track of their daily step count, notables such as President Obama, Queen Bey, and Jon Hamm have all been caught sporting our favorite smartwatches and activity trackers. (Turns out, a lot of folks wear the Apple Watch.) But truth be told, it can be difficult to know for sure what they actually like to wear when these actors, musicians, and politicians aren't on set or onstage.



If you've ever wondered how your favorite stars really feel about the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other wearables, read on.