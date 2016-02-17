Send This To Anyone Still Wearing Flower Crowns To Coachella

Flower crowns are the punchline of a joke about a certain kind of girl who plans her summers around Coachella, posts other people's sunset pics on Instagram, and really, really loves the lead singer in The 1975. They used to be whimsical and irreverent before they became the unofficial symbol of mainstream music festivals, which left flower crowns as fanciful as studded suspenders from Hot Topic — because when fresh blooms are covered in beer foam and body glitter, their effect isn't quite the same.
So, it's a risk for designers to put strings of flowers in models' hair if they're interested in creating what's next (and not what's already being done). But then again, Rodarte isn't your average fashion label. And the sisters behind it went ahead and took real buds and draped them from headbands, ears, and buns in their fall/winter 2016 show to brilliant effect. Despite the flower-crown connection, the creations they put together were so imaginative and stunning, we'd gladly revive them for the chance to look like a Dionysus-meets-Jareth, The Goblin King. Click through to see what we mean, and let's all try to will this into existence for the summer. Remember, Coachella is only two months away!