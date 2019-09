Why Are Designers Banning Social Media At Their Shows?

"I think it’s the right moment to take a step back from overexposure," MSGM's creative director, Massimo Giorgetti, told WWD. "If everything is out there immediately, people lose interest and everything looks so old in a second. In addition, I think that asking press and buyers to not post from the show, they might watch the clothes with their eyes, not through a screen, which is something good." Giorgetti won't be releasing any imagery of MSGM's fall '16 collection until summer, when the clothes are set to hit shelves.The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman recently examined the smartphone's role in the demise of the traditional Fashion Week format: "After being inundated by images and livestreams from runway shows, from awards shows where the items are worn mere days after they appear on the runway, and from ad campaigns (and the making of ad campaigns), by the time these customers see the clothes in stores, the dresses and skirts and suits seem tediously familiar. Old. Over."But social media has also allowed designers brand-new ways to share (or add a fresh aspect to a more traditional presentation format), like Misha Nonoo's first-of-its-kind Insta-Show for spring '16 or Wes Gordon's cinematic (and social-only) vignettes for fall '16. The Instagram format allowed Nonoo to connect with her large online-shopping audience — and cemented her decision to skip this season altogether in order to refocus her business.Social media is certainly the best, speediest way for the general public to access runway images; and access (read: inclusivity) is a huge topic of conversation in the fashion industry in recent seasons. Yet, even the front row tends to watch a show through a screen, thanks to the perpetual quest for that perfect Insta shot or Snapchat story. There's a fine line between overexposure and inacessibility when it comes to social media's relationship with the catwalk.