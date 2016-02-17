What Happens When Normal Clothes Get Fashion-Fied

Rosie Assoulin's collections can often be summarized in one word: voluminous. More is more, bigger is better — whether it's referring to a ball gown with a train that feels like it falls for miles, or sleeves that pouf up, '80s-style, but in a way that's less prom-going.
But her most prized weapon of design might be that she can seemingly transform even the most normal of items — think classic striped button-downs, silky separates, and simple tank tops. Every piece of of Assoulin's most recent fall 2016 collection touched on this notion: She presented, in the simplest terms, normal clothes that were not-so-normal. The oh-so-popular bomber jacket was reimagined with aviator vibes in a cropped silhouette; the jumpsuit was given a more formal edge with an attached cape; the turtleneck featured a midsection keyhole. It was these unexpected, innovative additions to clothes we know, love, and wear every day (like the eight ahead) that reinforced what we already suspected: our classic, old-reliable garments don't need to be boring in order to be practical.
