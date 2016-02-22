

What is the most important thing for policy makers and the public to remember about the needs of women and children in the criminal justice system?



"I think policy makers are so far disconnected with the reality. I encourage policy makers to go into a prison, to a detention center, and see for themselves, meet the women and men who are incarcerated. Right now, we have 16-year-olds who are incarcerated with adults in Rikers. Justice League is working on a campaign to remove all 16-year-olds from Rikers. We have another campaign called the Raise the Age campaign; New York and North Carolina are two states that try 16 year olds as adults automatically. So a 16 year old could jump a turnstile and be sent to Rikers, where he is then susceptible to rape, abuse, and is 30 times more likely to commit suicide.



"I encourage them to come and look at these children, to speak about what we can provide as an alternative, and what we can invest back into our communities that would end the school to prison pipeline we see. Particularly in Black and brown communities, there is this direct pipeline to the jail or detention center, and it comes from what the community calls resource officers. They’re really police officers in the schools. Because of incidents like Columbine, schools have now placed metal detectors and police officers in schools that are penalizing children for childish behavior. Classrooms are bigger and teachers don’t have the resources. Since there’s a police officer in the school, they’re more likely to be called to deal with what used to be dealt with counselors. So our work is really to work in collaboration with other organizations to address the issue of why are there police officers in this schools and why are they penalizing children for childish behavior."



What do you want people to remember about your work?



“I think there is a lane for everybody to get involved. I want people to know that the work that we do, our Justice League, is about racial equality. It’s about long-term sustainability. It’s about building that beloved community and using different channels to do that. Whether it’s training, whether it’s advocacy work, whether it’s direct action, whether it’s healing — we want people to get involved in our work. We want people to feel as though they are part of something larger than themselves.



"Whether you’re clicking a like on Facebook, you're sharing information, or you’re donating, there’s a way for people from all different walks of life to support the work we’re doing on the ground. We need all of us to really win.”

