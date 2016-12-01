Skip navigation!
Chandler West
US News
What It's Like To Lose A Parent To AIDS
Meredith Clark
Dec 1, 2016
Entertainment News
Pakistan Mourns, Vows To Fight After Brutal Easter Bombing — In Photos
Chandler West
Mar 28, 2016
People
"We Would Not Be Silent": How DeRay Mckesson Helped Build Black Lives Matter
Lilli Petersen
Feb 29, 2016
US News
"I Knew In My Heart I Wanted To Help People": Justice League NYC'...
Carmen Perez is something of a Renaissance woman in modern-day activism. In her years of work, the executive director of Gathering for Justice has
by
Lilli Petersen
editors picks
21 Photos Of A Love Story That Will Make You Want To Run Away Fro...
Have you ever wanted to abandon everything and live free, without worrying about rent, or bills, or the pressures of a job? These people did it, and they
by
Lilli Petersen
World News
These Are The Most Powerful Images of 2015
Photos have the power to transform scenes from faraway places into intimate, emotional moments we can connect to on a human level. Each year, the World
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
How This Activist Is Building Change From A Black, Queer, Feminis...
Charlene Carruthers has spent her adult life fighting for equality. As the national director for Black Youth Project 100 and a board member for black
by
Lilli Petersen
World News
Life Inside A City That's "Drowning" From Torrential Rains Every ...
The aftermath of Senegal's torrential rains is sadly familiar for the millions living in and around the capital of Dakar. Streets flood, making
by
Torey Van Oot
World News
The Beautiful, Unusual Way Brazil Rings In The New Year
From Carnival to the World Cup, Brazil has a reputation for going big on celebrations — and New Year's Eve is no exception. Known as Réveillon,
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Photos That Made The World Stand Still In 2015
Too many times this year, the world has come together in mourning. We grieved for the 130 people killed in the November terror attacks in Paris. The
by
Torey Van Oot
US News
The Biggest Stories of 2015, In Photos
Pausing to reflect on the most newsworthy U.S. events of 2015 was an interesting exercise. First, we made a list: What did we write about the most? How
by
Nina Wolpow
World News
These Haunting Photos Capture Life During Beijing's "Red Alert" S...
Everyday life came to a surreal standstill in Beijing this week, as thick smog blanketed China's capital. Schools closed, cars cleared the road during
by
Torey Van Oot
World News
These Heartbreaking Photos Capture Hong Kong's "McRefugee" Crisis
With locations in more than 100 countries worldwide, McDonald's is universally known for its burgers and fries. But for a growing number of people in Hong
by
Torey Van Oot
