

Tell us about your own personal journey toward activism.



"I grew up on the South Side of Chicago, and my family would be best described as 'working class.' We were impacted by systems of white supremacy, patriarchy, absolutely classism, all together. And that impacted the way that I was treated, the way my parents were treated, and the way we experienced life.



"I first got involved in activism working with students. The first rally I ever went to was for the DREAM Act. I found out on campus that there were young people who were unable to attend college because of their immigration status. I grew up on the South Side of Chicago, in a predominantly Mexican-American and Mexican immigrant neighborhood. Hearing that took me back to where I grew up, and made me think about the kids that were in my neighborhood. I felt that it was wrong, because I knew of the barriers that I had in coming to college. I couldn't afford to go to school, my parents couldn't afford to pay for me to go. I couldn't even afford books every semester.



"I just thought it was completely unconscionable that in a country where we have unprecedented wealth and resources, that simply because of where someone was born, no matter where they grew up, they didn't have access to the same types of opportunities as particularly as privileged wealthy white students had. So I went to the rally and I remember speaking, and I don't even remember what I said, but I went because I knew something was wrong. That's a marker of how I get involved in lots of things — because something opened my eyes to something I know is not okay.



"I was one of the attendees at the convening of 100 young black activists from across the country, which became BYP100. Coming out of that weekend, we took a number of steps to start a base-building organization. It took place the same weekend as the George Zimmerman verdict."



That the convening and the verdict happened so close together seems remarkable. Why is it the right time for issues of racial equality to be brought to the center stage of political discourse?



"The time is always right for the issues that impact black people to be at the forefront. Before the founding of this country, black folks had been dehumanized, exploited, and severely oppressed. America has a responsibility to actually be able to reconcile, to pay reparations, to transform itself for the sake of the violence that they've committed generation after generation against black people. And so the time is always right."

