How did Tyra Banks celebrate Valentine's Day? By sharing a photo of her beautiful baby boy, York, on Instagram, reports E! News.
The 42-year-old model posted the first photo of her first child, York Banks Asla, on Sunday afternoon. Banks is also featured in the photo, with a natural look and a small hint of smize.
"This is the Happiest Valentine's Day of my life," Banks wrote in the caption. "York, Daddy @erikasla and I send you so much love."
Asla posted the pic of Tyra and their baby on his Instagram page on Sunday as well. His caption simply read, "Mother and Son."
Banks revealed last month that she and boyfriend Asla welcomed their first child via a surrogate. Last September, Banks had an emotional conversation on the FABLife that revealed she had been undergoing IVF treatments.
Banks revealed last month that she and boyfriend Asla welcomed their first child via a surrogate. Last September, Banks had an emotional conversation on the FABLife that revealed she had been undergoing IVF treatments.
Advertisement