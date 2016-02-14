Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Snapchat movies now have a sequel. The funny story follows Harry Hudson, one of Kylie and Kendall's real-life friends. He's two-timing Kylie with Hailey Baldwin, another real-life friend, and Kendall. The three ladies come together to exact revenge on Hudson for playing them.
It doesn't have much structure, but is a smart step into pioneering a story arc in the world of Snapchat. Kylie and Kendall's older sister, Kim Kardashian, decided to make an appearance in her little sister's next foray on the platform.
It doesn't have much structure, but is a smart step into pioneering a story arc in the world of Snapchat. Kylie and Kendall's older sister, Kim Kardashian, decided to make an appearance in her little sister's next foray on the platform.
The successful businesswoman took time away from mommyhood to shoot a few scenes for her younger sisters. This movie starts with Hudson telling his driver to take him to see his girl, Kim K., for Valentine's Day. He walks in like a boss and does push-ups before getting on an elevator.
Advertisement
When he finally arrives on Kardashian's floor, he steals a pot of flowers to present to the new mom.
Kardashian's wearing platinum-blonde braids in the quick scenes, which include her gliding through the house in a fur coat.
She then tells Hudson to relax as he walks in.
Once they're inside and seated, Kardashian tells Hudson to take off all his clothes before having a conversation with her. He quickly disrobes as Kardashian makes a joke about her brand-loving family. She tells him that nobody comes to their house without wearing their merchandise.
It's a cute line that shows how funny Kim can be.
Kim then begins to counsel Hudson. She wants to know why he's causing so many issues in her family with the love triangle.
Hudson tells Kim he really wants her, not her sisters, which leads Kim to tell him, "Harry, you know I'm married to Pablo."
In another hilarious scene, Kim has Hudson pass her the water sitting right in front of her. It seems to be a riff on the idea that Kim is needy.
In the end, Hudson attempts to argue with Kim about why he's better for her than Kanye. It's a cliffhanger with no resolution. The Snapchat soap opera must go on!
Kylie and Kendall aren't aiming to win awards with their Snapchat movie. It's all in good fun. The duo's third Snapchat movie is better quality than their last; plus, it's full of satire.
If this is a regular night with one of America's most famous families, then we want in.
Advertisement