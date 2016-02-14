Things you missed at Saturday's Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament in California: Picturesque views of the Pacific, world-class golfing, and two celebrity golf partners hitting The Carlton.
.@JTimberlake does The Carlton ... with Carlton. @alfonso_ribeiro #QuickHits https://t.co/mTJ27UY9Ye— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2016
That's right — Justin Timberlake and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) got down and did the dance Ribeiro made famous on The Fresh Prince, The Carlton.
Right before hitting their shots, Timberlake and Ribeiro quieted the crowd. Once a hush finally settled over the fans, the celebrity duo went into The Carlton. No, Tom Jones' classic "It's Not Unusual" was not playing, but it was still awesome and caused the crowd to go wild.
Of course, Timberlake nailed it, but there's nothing like seeing the OG Carlton Banks doing his patented move, even in the middle of a golf course.
Last July, the friends surprised fans when they did the nostalgic dance together at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, CA.
Timberlake wowed the internet last week with a dance routine to another '90s favorite: Bel Biv DeVoe's "Poison."
