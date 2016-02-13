Watch Justin Timberlake's Amazing Cover Of This '90s Hit

Justin Timberlake helped everyone to remember the '90s with a megaviral cover of Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.” The 35-year-old sexy-returner was on his suit and tie game as he danced and sang his way through the 1990 megasmash.



Two other performers joined him onstage, but Timberlake, of course, was the center of attention. There are few singers as naturally magnetic as Timberlake when he chooses to be. There’s an alternate universe in which he never discovers a love for acting and just continues to produce music. In that universe, he’s white Kanye. In our universe, though, we have to make do with what we have. And what we have here is an excellent cover of an excellent song.



While the girl might be poison, Justin Timberlake’s performance is anything but. Check out the video below.

