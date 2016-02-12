On the way to set one day, Brie really had to pee, so they stopped in a public restroom. "I just start peeing, and I can’t hear the pee hitting the toilet, so I realized I missed my underwear, they didn’t quite make it out of the way," she said. "And I just did a full pee. It was not a slight trickle, there was no stopping it in the middle. I just got very warm, just soaked." And then...she did a quick costume change and everything was fine? Nope. As they say, the show must go on. "Someone outside was like, ‘We have to go!’ So I just went to set and shot a full scene.'"



Way to be a trooper, Alison! Handled like a pro. Watch Brie explain the story, below.



