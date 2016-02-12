It's hard to watch Mad Men and not feel a little jealous of the clothes the women wear — but knowing what was under those clothes makes us glad we don't still sport the uncomfortable girdles ladies used to get that hourglass shape.
Actress Alison Brie, who played Trudy Campbell on the '60s-era drama, talked to Seth Meyers on Late Night Thursday evening about the complications that came with wearing those vintage undergarments and costumes. Apparently, there are a lot of layers, and sometimes it's hard to tell exactly what's going on down there. "You’re really working blind," she explained.
On the way to set one day, Brie really had to pee, so they stopped in a public restroom. "I just start peeing, and I can’t hear the pee hitting the toilet, so I realized I missed my underwear, they didn’t quite make it out of the way," she said. "And I just did a full pee. It was not a slight trickle, there was no stopping it in the middle. I just got very warm, just soaked." And then...she did a quick costume change and everything was fine? Nope. As they say, the show must go on. "Someone outside was like, ‘We have to go!’ So I just went to set and shot a full scene.'"
Way to be a trooper, Alison! Handled like a pro. Watch Brie explain the story, below.
