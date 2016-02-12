Right after her very catchy "All About That Bass" tune, the next thing you probably think of when you hear the name Meghan Trainor is her long, blonde hair. Well, the singer is celebrating not only a new album — hopefully filled with just as many sing-alongable songs — but also a new hairdo, which she debuted on Instagram last night.
"NEW ALBUM. NEW HAIR." the 22-year-old captioned her post, showing off a much shorter, fiery head of red hair. She goes on to thank her hairstylist, Lorien Meillon, for her new shade. But this isn't the first time Trainor's been a member of Club Ginger. About seven months back, she revealed that she's actually a natural redhead, with the following adorable picture as proof.
"I cried, and now I love it. I just have to get used to it," Trainor told Seventeen about her crimson strands. "For 14 years I was blonde. I haven't [had dark hair] since I was 3 years old."
Well, let's all welcome Trainor (back) to the dark side. Tears might've been shed, but the auburn end result is more than stunning. I think we can all agree: Going back to your roots is never a bad thing.
Well, let's all welcome Trainor (back) to the dark side. Tears might've been shed, but the auburn end result is more than stunning. I think we can all agree: Going back to your roots is never a bad thing.
Advertisement