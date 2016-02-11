This Is What A Pregnant Amy Schumer Looks Like

Amy Schumer is pregnant. Not literally, but she posted a mirror selfie of her in a pregnancy prosthetic with the caption, "What to expect."
Although Schumer and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, seem to have adopted a puppy, it doesn't appear as though a baby is on the way. Even if one was, Schumer looks more than ready to handle herself. She's got Jameson, Patron, a coffee, and enough plastic cups to give a large group of her friends refreshments while they tell her about the dangers of fetal alcohol syndrome.
We're joking, of course, but it does get us excited about the possibly of a pregnancy sketch on Inside Any Schumer. It's almost hard to believe that she's still even doing the sketch show as her star has gone supernova since filming the last season, but it should be returning in short order.
The history of comedy pregnancy is a long one. The most recent notable example is Julia Louis Dreyfus, who played a fake pregnant and fake blind District Attorney in Arrested Development. Louis Dreyfus also figured notably in Amy Schumer's "Last Fuckable Day" sketch in the second season of her show.
