Today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi Lovato put rumors to rest that she's secretly engaged to longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. "I don't see a ring," she said, holding up her hand for the studio audience to inspect.
Which isn't to say that it's out of the realm of possibility — or that perhaps, the singer's not ready for something sparkly from her beau. "I wouldn't mind if I saw one," she added pointedly.
But Lovato also assured DeGeneres that she's in no rush. "There's time for everything," she went on. "Obviously I'm not going anywhere, or vice versa."
It's pretty clear from the way Lovato and Valderrama speak so glowingly about one another that they're still smitten after more than five years together. And with shared memories like a birthday spent at a wolf sanctuary between them, we're fairly certain the former That '70s Show star knows he's found something super special with this woman.
Listen to her talk more about their relationship in the clip below.
