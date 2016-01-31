

What are you planning for your signifcant other's next birthday? A party, maybe? Some cake and Champagne, if they're lucky? And, of course, something neat in a box with a big, pretty bow? We're sorry to tell you, but Demi Lovato's birthday has all your ideas beat.



Lovato shared photos of her boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's birthday. The two spent the day, along with Lovato's sister, at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary in Lucerne Valley, CA. They didn't just look at wolves in cages, like at a zoo: instead, they got into the pens and for an up close and personal experience with some of nature's fluffiest and deadliest.



"It was unbelievable," Lovato wrote in a photo caption about the trip. "I fell in love with the wolves there and wish I could spend more time with these beautiful, spiritual creatures."



