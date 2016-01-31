What are you planning for your signifcant other's next birthday? A party, maybe? Some cake and Champagne, if they're lucky? And, of course, something neat in a box with a big, pretty bow? We're sorry to tell you, but Demi Lovato's birthday has all your ideas beat.
Lovato shared photos of her boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's birthday. The two spent the day, along with Lovato's sister, at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary in Lucerne Valley, CA. They didn't just look at wolves in cages, like at a zoo: instead, they got into the pens and for an up close and personal experience with some of nature's fluffiest and deadliest.
"It was unbelievable," Lovato wrote in a photo caption about the trip. "I fell in love with the wolves there and wish I could spend more time with these beautiful, spiritual creatures."
In another post, Lovato shared her birthday wishes for Valderrama — and the romance of it is enough to make your heart hurt. "I thank God every single day that this man came into my life for so many reasons, [b]ut mainly because I'm so blessed to not only have been able to meet such an incredible, loving, funny, and inspiring soul, but even more blessed and honored to call him mine," Lovato wrote.
"I love you My Wilmer. You deserve the world and more. Here's to so many more memories Feliz Cupleanos," she finished. Hard to deny that love!
