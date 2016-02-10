Khloé Kardashian might have another potential reality series on her hands — Khloé the Klairvoyant.
In a new video on her website and app, Khloé reveals she has always had a penchant for predicting events. "I've always been known to have premonitions," Kardashian says to her friend, Malika Haqq, and her guest, astrologer Rose Theodora.
One of her most recent premonitions? Lamar Odom's near-death experience in Nevada.
"When my ex, he just had an accident, and the morning of, I was driving, and I told my mom, 'I have a feeling,' I just had a visual I was planning Lamar's funeral," she said.
"I was like, 'You need to call and make sure he's okay.' And I had a photo shoot, and on my way home from the photo shoot, they said he got into that accident."
Theodora also tells Kardashian that the reality star will indeed get married again, but to whom is unclear. Maybe it will be someone she meets on OkCupid?
Watch a clip from the video, below.
