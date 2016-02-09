Khloé Kardashian Is Now On OkCupid

Khloé Kardashian is about to learn, firsthand, the pain and occasional enjoyment of online dating. On February 8, Kardashian presented her OkCupid profile on her website, Us Weekly reports. Though she's been romantically linked to James Harden, rumors that they've split have been circulating online.
Besides her photo and general info, her shared profile reveals the first line of her self-summary. "Taking every day as it comes," she wrote, following in the footsteps of hundreds of easygoing profile creators before her. The interests she shared include exercise and spending time with her family (specifically her nieces and nephews). She would be selling herself short not to mention she's a TV host and executive producer of Kocktails with Khloé.
But just how serious is Kardashian in finding love online? She explained her decision to create the profile, writing, "I've never done online dating before, but just for s--ts and giggles, Malika [Haqq] and I decided to fill one out." A woman filling out a dating profile at the request of a friend? Sounds like the setup for a happily ever after rom-com to me.
