On A Date

Schweitzer says there are two topics that tell you a ton about the person you're on a date with: food and travel. But the key is to move on from just asking about their favorite meals or their dream destinations. Instead, she suggests asking about what kind of food enthusiast or traveler that person is.



Does your date go to the same four spots every week in their neighborhood or have a favorite dish to make at home? Or, on a trip, does your date like to stick to the city or head out on a zip-lining adventure? "You learn a whole lot more that way," says Schweitzer. And Gottsman says those cooking questions can sneakily lead into invitations like, "I can teach you how to make this — I'd love to have you over sometime."



Questions that tap into your date's nostalgia are also a good bet, says Gottsman. For instance, something like, "Who did you admire when you were growing up?" allows that person to reminisce and gives you a peek into what kinds of qualities they'd like to build in themselves. Schweitzer also suggests, "What was your favorite thing about where you grew up?" to tap into that feel-good nostalgia.