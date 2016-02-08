Update: Maroon 5 Is Cool With Being Mistaken For Another White Dude Band

Update: Apparently, Maroon 5 is cool with being mistaken for Coldplay. This afternoon, a post from the band's official Twitter account proved they can take a joke — and even build on it.
Thanks for loving our performance from our seats at #SB50 @TherealTaraji. We think we sounded pretty good!— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) February 8, 2016
This story was originally published on February 8, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.
Adam Levine and Chris Martin: Tomato, tomah-to? Obviously these two singers — and their backup bands — aren’t interchangeable. But we can see how a gal might get confused.
Case in point: Last night, Taraji P. Henson shared an Instagram shot from Super Bowl 50, praising the halftime show. "#Maroon5 is life to me!!!" she captioned the image.
Fair enough. But Maroon 5 wasn't playing last night: Coldplay was. And though the Empire actress quickly yanked the photo, Adam Levine managed to snag a screen grab.
Advertisement
Henson didn't glaze over the case of mistaken identity. She owned up to it on Twitter not long afterward.
We all make mistakes, and this one definitely wasn't a big deal. Not like, for example, when the official Golden Globes Twitter handler couldn't distinguish between America Ferrara and Gina Rodriguez. Now that was an actual faux pas.
Advertisement