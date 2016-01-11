Taraji P. Henson celebrated her Golden Globes win for playing Cookie in Empire in the best way: She handed out cookies on her way to the stage.



After hearing her name announced as the winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama, Henson grabbed a handful of cookies from her table and gave them out on her way to the stage. Some of the lucky recipients of the sweets included Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio.



However, when she finally made it to the stage, she was hampered by someone who stepped on her dress. "Get off my train," she demanded. Once that was cleared up, she announced: "Cookies for everyone tonight. My treat."



Henson paid tribute to her character, "Who knew that playing an ex-convict would take me all around the globe?" she said, explain that she thought it would be other characters, like Queenie from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or her character from The Karate Kid. "It’s Cookie who spent 17 years in jail for selling crack. Okay! So the world loves real."



When Henson was prompted to cut her speech short, she was not having it. "Please wrap? Wait a minute," she said. "I waited 20 years for this. You’re going to wait."

