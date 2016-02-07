Are you ready for some football?
Tonight, the Denver Broncos face off against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 — a Super Bowl so super that it doesn't have roman numerals.
The best thing about the Super Bowl? It's the ultimate equalizer: a moment when we can actually look on social media and think, Celebrities! They're just like us!
Unless that celebrity is Beyoncé.
All weekend long, your favorite celebrities have been gearing up for the pigskin smackdown. Some, like Joe Jonas, were attending various SB50 events in the San Francisco area. Others, like Kate Hudson, were just prepping their personal spaces for the football party of your dreams.
Here's a look at how some of your favorite celebs are celebrating the Super Bowl.
