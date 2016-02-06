At the #Colonia Premiere in Berlin @EmmaWatson rocks a gorgeous coat/dress combo by @Behno_official & @Maiyet . Both brands are committed to partnerships with artisans to promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship in developing economies. Handmade Jewelry by @vitafede and shoes by @manoloblahnikhq .

A photo posted by Sarah Slutsky (@sarahslutsky) on Feb 5, 2016 at 11:46am PST