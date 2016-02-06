At the #Colonia Premiere in Berlin @EmmaWatson rocks a gorgeous coat/dress combo by @Behno_official & @Maiyet . Both brands are committed to partnerships with artisans to promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship in developing economies. Handmade Jewelry by @vitafede and shoes by @manoloblahnikhq .
Emma Watson is a versatile actress, feminist, and fashion inspiration. The starlet is always cycling through chic hairstyles. So it's no surprise that she's switched it up again — and we love it!
This time, she brought back a familiar style with a sleek twist. Watson unveiled a cute topknot, accented by bangs, at the Berlin premiere of her new movie, Colonia. Yes, bangs!
Now that Watson's older and no longer playing a beloved book character, she's taking a grown-up approach to bangs. Like Kendall Jenner and Kate Middleton, the United Nations ambassador opted for a wispy fringe.
We've seen the popular actress sport bangs before. Her beloved character, Hermione Granger, spent much time rocking bangs in the Harry Potter franchise. Compared to the take on bangs she's sporting now, they were thicker and covered her eyebrows.
