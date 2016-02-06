Valentine’s Day is upon us, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are playing it cool. The actor recently told E! News that he “sadly” hasn’t made any plans for the holiday. Yet.
“Maybe I’ll make some, though,” he said.
The previously engaged pair are being coy about rumors that they’ve gotten back together after their 2013 split. They were reportedly seen “cuddling” at an Australian music festival back in January and Hemsworth’s sister-in-law posted an Instagram shot of she and Cyrus hanging out. There are even rumors that the engagement is back on, fueled by images of Cyrus wearing her familiar engagement ring publicly and on Instagram. Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have yet to confirm the rumors.
If they are back on, though, maybe they're about keeping it chill with regard to Valentine's expectations. Or maybe, he just doesn't want to ruin whatever romantic surprise he's cooking up by telling the press before the big day even goes down.
