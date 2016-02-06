Leonardo DiCaprio Boasts About His Bohemian Boyhood

For everything we know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s adulthood, his childhood has remained a minor mystery. Although his status as Prince of the City has never been in doubt, did you know that he was raised as a bohemian child?
The 41-year-old Oscar hopeful was born to German-born legal secretary Irmelin Indenbirken and comic book distributor/artist George DiCaprio. A recently unearthed series of family photos of the three — Leo is an only child — portray their beatific and bohemian existence in 1975 Los Angeles. His parents play with baby Leo and they look the picture of happiness (although they would divorce when he was one).
DiCaprio calls his parents, "Bohemians in every sense of the word." He also says, “They're the people I trust the most in the world.”
He opened up more in a profile in Parade. "My dad always told me, 'Go out there, son, and whatever you do, I don't care if you're successful or not, just have an interesting life,' " Leonardo told the magazine.
He thanked his parents during a speech accepting the Actors Inspiration Award at the SAG Foundation 30th anniversary gala.
"Irmelin, George – I would not be receiving this award and I would not be the actor that I am or be able to do any of the philanthropy that this job has given me the opportunity to have, and I wouldn't the person I am without the both of you, so thank you," he said.
