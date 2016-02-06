Kylie Jenner Is Wearing A Sloth!

When Kylie Jenner stepped out last night in a white sheath dress, it wasn't her ever-evolving sense of style that grabbed our attention. Nor were we speculating about which new Lip Kit shade she was sporting.
It was the large, russet-hued tufts on Jenner's shoulders, paired with the shaggy grey panels at the waist that look a whole lot like a pair of arms. Our first thought: Kylie, honey, are you wearing a sloth (or some other fuzzy, clingy mammal)?
Because some nights, you just crave the feeling of being enveloped in the faux limbs of furry creature. That's exactly what's been missing from our going-out repertoire during these months of blustery snowfalls and chilly temps.
If you want your very own cocktail frock that appears to be draped with a shaggy-haired animal, you're in luck. The fall '15 Proenza Schouler number is still available on MyTheresa.com, and it's a whopping 70% off. (Though the fox fur-trimmed dress isn't exactly cheap; you'll sill need to shell out over $1,500.) And just to be clear, no sloths were harmed in the making of Jenner's ensemble.
