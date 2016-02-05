Broken iPhone owners, we've got some good news for you. Instead of being stuck with a cracked phone threatening to slice open your fingertips, or forced to shell out for a new screen, you've got another option. Apple has adjusted its trade-in program so that you can upgrade your phone, at a discount, even if it's cracked or slightly damaged.
Through the Apple Store Reuse and Recycle iPhone trade-in program, you can bring in an iPhone 5s, 6 or 6 Plus with a broken display, camera, or home button, and get credit toward a new phone. According to 9to5Mac, you can get $50 for an iPhone 5s, up to $200 for an iPhone 6, and $250 for a 6 Plus. Previously, this trade-in program only worked for phones that were not damaged.
Of course, there are a number of other companies, including wireless carriers, that will take in a cracked iPhone as a trade-in, too. Some will just give you cash for your old or broken phones. We've outlined some of those options here.
But, if you're a chronic screen cracker and don't want to shell out for a new phone each time (yeah, that's not happening), Apple is also starting to offer plastic screen protector installation at stores over the next few weeks. Hopefully you're able to nab one before it's too late.
