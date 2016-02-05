Katie Mays, the so-called "Queen of Snapchat," died on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Mays, 34, was admitted to the hospital on Monday and remained in critical condition up until the time of her death. Family members revealed that she'd recently been complaining of neck pain and seeking treatment. Ultimately, a blockage in her carotid artery caused the model and social media star to have a stroke. She was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, while surrounded by close friends and family.
Mays, who goes by MsKatieMay on social media, was a model who has appeared in both Playboy and Sports Illustrated. She has also accrued nearly two million fans on Instagram.
A GoFundMe account to help support Mays' daughter, who is seven, was started earlier this week. So far, it's about one-tenth toward its goal of raising $100,000.
Mays made her last post to social media early this week. "Hope everyone is having a great Monday!" she wrote. "It's very windy here today in LA."
