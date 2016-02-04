Those two little words are coming back around to haunt Miley Cyrus: "What's good?"
It's that infamous question that Nicki Minaj had for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards host after Cyrus made controversial comments about the rapper in the press. Minaj's acceptance speech, which called out Cyrus's criticism, has since launched a thousand memes and gave us one of the best celebrity feuds in recent memory.
Now, it's a line in a song.
Minaj is featured in Yo Gotti's new song "Down in the DM" (which you can listen to on Billboard.com) and she clearly calls out Cyrus with the verse, "I said, 'Miley what's good?'/ I said, 'Could you pay my bills like O'Reilly? What's good?"
Her diss in the track got the attention of Twitter, obviously, and fans did not hold back from sharing their opinions on Minaj's line.
Lol Nicki Minaj scared Miley all the way out of Hip Hop 😂😂 #WHATSGOOD— Plvto (@PlvtoTheGreat) February 4, 2016
OMFG @NICKIMINAJ IS COMING.— IG: @kennedykfb (@KennedyKFB) February 4, 2016
I CAN'T WAIT TO HEAR THE REST
I'M NOT READY.
"I SAID MILEY, WHAT'S GOOD?" #DownInTheDM pic.twitter.com/JBVB351tMm
(Hears new Nicki Minaj song)— Me: Internet Version (@Jo3yHuds) February 4, 2016
(Runs to computer to Tweet @NICKIMINAJ)
Yo Nicki, what's good?
@NICKIMINAJ the way nicki continues to drag Miley's edges off tho hahaha love u Nicki!!— TheTrueKenBarbz (@TheTrueKenBarb1) February 4, 2016
