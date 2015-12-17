Nicki Minaj Instagrams Her Revealing Gift From Meek Mill

Around this time of year you're bound to hear the phrase, "It's better to give than to receive." That statement seems especially true when your partner gives you too-small skivvies.
Case in point: this revealing Instagram from Nicki Minaj posing in her underthings that were courtesy of her significant other, Meek Mill.
On Wednesday night, the Grammy-nominated superstar posted a photo of herself in a T-shirt and boy shorts, the latter of which apparently came from her rapper beau.
Looking fierce as ever — even in garments that aren't quite the right fit— Minaj wrote the caption, "Babe thanks but I think I need a bigger size."
This Instagram was posted just a few hours after the "Anaconda" singer posted a flyer for her upcoming show in Angola, which she's currently come under fire for.
Ah, Nicki's Insta: the gift that keeps on giving.
Case in point: this revealing Instagram from Nicki Minaj posing in her underthings that were courtesy of her significant other, Meek Mill.
On Wednesday night, the Grammy-nominated superstar posted a photo of herself in a T-shirt and boy shorts, the latter of which apparently came from her rapper beau.
Looking fierce as ever — even in garments that aren't quite the right fit— Minaj wrote the caption, "Babe thanks but I think I need a bigger size."
This Instagram was posted just a few hours after the "Anaconda" singer posted a flyer for her upcoming show in Angola, which she's currently come under fire for.
Ah, Nicki's Insta: the gift that keeps on giving.
Advertisement