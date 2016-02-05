Under-$100 V-Day Jewelry Your Loved Ones Will Love

Gifting on Valentine's Day is often a tricky affair. The holiday has a way of arriving exactly in tandem with slippery situations. Whether you're in the new dating stages of "are we or aren't we," wanting to show a pal some platonic appreciation, or your wallet is still wiped clean post-holiday season, where do you find the line between a present that's just right and just the right cost?



The best advice we can give is to not overthink it. And before you rule out jewelry completely, we're here to show you that the classic choice is doable. No matter who you're gifting this Valentine's Day, play it safe with a pretty piece that says it all — without draining your piggy bank dry. And opting for jewelry doesn't have to mean a stop at Tiffany: Instead, look to these 14 knockout pieces of bling that are showstoppers you can easily afford.