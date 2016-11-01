They always say to have a plan B, but for many people, plan B (and C, D, and E) comes before plan A. We take all sorts of jobs on our way to the dream one — some more fun than others. The hustle is what makes the reward that much better, right? And it probably makes us all a little more interesting, to boot.
This goes for celebrities, too. No, not all of them were born rich and famous. And to our surprise and delight, some of them started in the beauty world before they made it big. Considering how many people dream of a career in cosmetology, it's not a bad place to start out (or end up). With stints as hairstylists, massage therapists, makeup artists, and more, the stars ahead have some pretty awesome gigs on their résumés.
This goes for celebrities, too. No, not all of them were born rich and famous. And to our surprise and delight, some of them started in the beauty world before they made it big. Considering how many people dream of a career in cosmetology, it's not a bad place to start out (or end up). With stints as hairstylists, massage therapists, makeup artists, and more, the stars ahead have some pretty awesome gigs on their résumés.