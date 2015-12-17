Celebrities: They're just like us. Or so our guilty-pleasure nail-salon reading may lead us to believe. But if their Instagrams have taught us anything, it's that celebs really aren't just like us. After all, when was the last time an entire team of professionals worked all day to get you glammed up and into a dress that costs more than your rent? Yeah, me neither.



But they are like us in one way: They, too, have to pay the bills. These days, movie roles and endorsement deals may make that job easier. But for many stars, there was a time when making rent wasn't so simple. Before they were famous, these folks were paying their dues serving up fries, scooping ice cream, and cleaning breast pumps (yes, really). Click through for some of the most surprising first jobs of our favorite stars.